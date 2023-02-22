ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €9.64 ($10.26) and last traded at €9.62 ($10.23). 427,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.56 ($10.17).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.64) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.91) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.99 and a 200-day moving average of €8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

