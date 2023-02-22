PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $66.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,450,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

