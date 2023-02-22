Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.10-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.80 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.27. 572,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,527. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 110.91% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

