Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.10-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.80 EPS.
Public Storage Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.27. 572,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,527. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 110.91% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.91.
Insider Activity at Public Storage
In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
