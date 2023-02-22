Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,176. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 737.43, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

