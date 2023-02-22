Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHF. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

