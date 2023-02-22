Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NOA. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$21.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$22.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.95. The company has a market cap of C$580.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.