Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Seagen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of SGEN opened at $156.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,461 shares of company stock worth $12,492,991. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

