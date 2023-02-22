Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

