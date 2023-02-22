Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

ADC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

ADC stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

