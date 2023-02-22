Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is Regal Partners Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Regal Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,652 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International accounts for 3.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

