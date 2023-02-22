Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $243.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.39. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.91.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

