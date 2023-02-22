Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 169,754.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

iShares Transportation Average ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $227.85 on Wednesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.52.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.