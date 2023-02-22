Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

