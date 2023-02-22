Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,166 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62.

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

