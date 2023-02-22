Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $513.12. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.74 and a 200-day moving average of $234.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

