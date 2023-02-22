Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $706,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,340,000 after buying an additional 168,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average of $193.14.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

