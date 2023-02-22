Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $524.82 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

