Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

