Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.39 and approximately $181,034.94 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00213510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,288.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,026.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

