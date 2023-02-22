R1 RCM Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

RCM stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

