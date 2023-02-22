R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Purchases $999,714.31 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
R1 RCM Stock Down 1.5 %
R1 RCM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 2,785,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,214 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.