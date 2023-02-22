R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Purchases $999,714.31 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R1 RCM Stock Down 1.5 %

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 2,785,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of brokerages have commented on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,214 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.