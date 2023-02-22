RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires 207,190 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,190 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AADI opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

