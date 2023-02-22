RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires 207,190 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,190 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aadi Bioscience Price Performance
AADI opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
