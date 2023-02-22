RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires 207,190 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,190 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

AADI opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aadi Bioscience

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.