RA Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,291 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

