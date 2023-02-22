RA Capital Management L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,740 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pyxis Oncology were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

