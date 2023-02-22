RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New $29.28 Million Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,059,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio
In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio Stock Down 7.0 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Adicet Bio Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
