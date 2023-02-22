RA Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,013,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,881,000. Cogent Biosciences makes up 1.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 8.76% of Cogent Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cogent Biosciences

COGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.