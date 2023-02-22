Radicle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.09 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Radicle has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00008775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002021 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00422117 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.27961813 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
