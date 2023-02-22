Radicle (RAD) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Radicle has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00008620 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $100.37 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00418393 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.16 or 0.27718573 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
