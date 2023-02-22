Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $77.36 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.01304658 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013959 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033568 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.48 or 0.01624247 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.