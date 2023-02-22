Radix Self Reported Market Cap Hits $249.23 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Radix has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $249.23 million and $605,410.57 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,077,866,740 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

