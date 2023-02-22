Radix Tops 24 Hour Volume of $632,391.19 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $240.21 million and $632,391.19 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00419292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.51 or 0.27774685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,078,202,312 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

