Ravencoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.24 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $411.21 million and $36.24 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001991 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Ravencoin
Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,238,177,063 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.
