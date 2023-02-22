Raydium Price Hits $0.29 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and $6.34 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00419470 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.51 or 0.27786462 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,943,461 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.