Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. 651,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

