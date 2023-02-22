RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $233.73 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

