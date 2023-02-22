RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.25

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $13.82. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 42,200 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 6,433 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $98,682.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other RCM Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $98,682.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 7,674 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $114,726.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,845.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $588,409 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.