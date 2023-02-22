Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE: CG) recently:

2/14/2023 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.75.

2/7/2023 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$10.50.

1/31/2023 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.25. The company had a trading volume of 906,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,818. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25. Insiders own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.