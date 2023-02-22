Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $477.96

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.96 ($5.76) and traded as high as GBX 522.50 ($6.29). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 516.50 ($6.22), with a volume of 393,640 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.58) to GBX 400 ($4.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 477 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 466 ($5.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 548.44 ($6.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 501.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 477.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.36, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 5,818.18%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

