Regal Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

