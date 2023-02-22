Regal Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of TME stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.