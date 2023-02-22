Regal Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 80,000 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Myovant Sciences makes up about 0.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.08% of Myovant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

MYOV stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Profile

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,564,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $283,453. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

