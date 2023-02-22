Regal Partners Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Myovant Sciences comprises about 0.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Myovant Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 464,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 207,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 314.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 576.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 199,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,840.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 119,074 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $27.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,564,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $59,946.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $283,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

