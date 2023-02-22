Regal Partners Ltd Invests $3.18 Million in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 345,847 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Ramaco Resources makes up about 0.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.78% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

