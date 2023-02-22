Regal Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,845 shares during the period. American Well accounts for approximately 0.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after buying an additional 148,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after buying an additional 1,153,940 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after buying an additional 1,543,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Well by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 899,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.03.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $67,391.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,431,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,967.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

