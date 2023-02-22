Regal Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,161 shares during the quarter. Angi accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.32% of Angi worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Angi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,489 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Angi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

