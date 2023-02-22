Regal Partners Ltd Sells 243,312 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,312 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 8.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $42,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,994.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,860,523 shares of company stock worth $45,814,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.99 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

