Regal Partners Ltd Sells 243,652 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,652 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International comprises about 3.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 1,972,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,509,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

