Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,237,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,739,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 530,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.09.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

