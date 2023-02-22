Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 466,833 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,833 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $182,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.