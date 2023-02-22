Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $216.80 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Trade Desk worth $216,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,330.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $5,043,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $865,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.9 %

About Trade Desk

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

